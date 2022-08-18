Thursday AM Forecast: Heavy rain possible in the morning and afternoon today

Several rounds of strong storms possible today.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The weather story of the day is rain. Before you leave the house, be ready for a round or two of rain. A few storms will move in from the north before the morning hours are over. These storms will be on the stronger side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Another round of showers is possible this afternoon. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Be sure you have a way to receive warning information in the event that a flash flood warning or a severe thunderstorm warning is needed for your area.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Friday is looking gloomy with on and off showers starting in the morning. Heavy downpours will be possible again. Temperatures will be capped in the low to mid 80s. Saturday is trending rainy as well with showers likely in the afternoon hours. The wet trend is now set to continue into next week. Scattered showers will be in the forecast again on Sunday and every day next week. Right now, it looks like shower activity will be confined to the afternoon hours. This is a dynamic forecast and will be a little different each day. Continue to check back for updates. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the Caribbean, but it is not a concern for the local area.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.