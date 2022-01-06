Thursday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures are back for one night

Frosty temperatures return for one night only.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front is approaching the area and as is closes in on south Louisiana, a few light showers will move through. Showers will only last through the morning hours before we dry out in the early afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the mid-60s by late morning. In the afternoon, temperatures will drop behind the front. Expect it to be back down in the 50s by evening commute time. As the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. North of Baton Rouge will like dip just below freezing with widespread frost expected all the way to the coast.

Up Next: Many areas will see frost and temperatures will be right around 32 degrees on Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound fast with upper 60s and low 70s in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers will return on Saturday afternoon. Most of the WBRZ viewing area will see a brief shower. Cloudy and muggy conditions will continue into Sunday with more scattered showers. Monday will start with a few left-over showers and as things clear, temperatures will drop again. Monday afternoon will be in the 50s with 30s back on Tuesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

