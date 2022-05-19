Thursday AM Forecast: Be ready to dodge some showers and storms this weekend

Weekend plans? You may want to read this!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: More of the same headed your way today. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon. Expect the heat index to bring the feel like temperature up to about 95°. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out around 70°.

Up Next: Rain will hold off again tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures into the low 90s on Friday. There will be plenty of dry time to get outside. Grab your sunglasses, sunscreen, and a water bottle or two if you are hanging out in the sunshine. Get out there now before showers return over the weekend. Overnight temperatures will not offer much in terms of relief from the heat. We will bottom out near 70° through the 7-day forecast.

Scattered showers will be back in the forecast over the weekend. Saturday will start dry and isolated showers will begin to bubble up around noon. Showers will become more scattered across the viewing area between 3-7 p.m. and the majority of the viewing area is expected to see rain. It will be a constant rain all day, some areas may see several rounds of showers. Most areas are expected to see rain on Sunday. Showers will be widespread and will start in the late morning. Showers will be on and off the entire day. If you have outdoor plans, have an indoor option available to help you dodge the showers. All the rain will keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

Isolated pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon every day next week and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center has started issuing official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. With the latest outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.

Long range outlooks also suggesting no development over the next 14 days.