Three transported from Southern University dorm for possible overdose
BATON ROUGE - Three people were transported to a local hospital from a dorm at Southern University due to a possible overdose.
Officials were dispatched to Wallace Lee Bradford Hall at Southern University around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The condition of the patients is unknown at this time. WBRZ has reached out to Southern University for more information.
This story is still developing.
