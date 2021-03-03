49°
Three transported from Southern University dorm for possible overdose

1 hour 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, March 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people were transported to a local hospital from a dorm at Southern University due to a possible overdose. 

Officials were dispatched to Wallace Lee Bradford Hall at Southern University around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. 

The condition of the patients is unknown at this time. WBRZ has reached out to Southern University for more information. 

This story is still developing.

