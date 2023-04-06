82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three students have minor injuries after bus was rear-ended in Slidell

1 hour 6 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 10:20 AM April 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Three students were taken to a hospital with "minor injuries" after the bus they were on was rear-ended Thursday morning. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the three students on the bus were taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the car and her two juvenile passengers, after the bus was rear-ended. All six of those transported had reportedly minor injuries. 

Trending News

The driver, identified by the STPSO as Angelle Paul, will by cited for careless operation, failure to use child restraints, and driving with a suspended driver's license. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days