Three students have minor injuries after bus was rear-ended in Slidell

SLIDELL - Three students were taken to a hospital with "minor injuries" after the bus they were on was rear-ended Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the three students on the bus were taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the car and her two juvenile passengers, after the bus was rear-ended. All six of those transported had reportedly minor injuries.

The driver, identified by the STPSO as Angelle Paul, will by cited for careless operation, failure to use child restraints, and driving with a suspended driver's license.