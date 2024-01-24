65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people injured in drive-by shooting on Alaska Street Wednesday

7 hours 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2024 Jan 24, 2024 January 24, 2024 1:16 PM January 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting along Alaska Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said three men were walking near the corner of Alaska and West Garfield streets when a car pulled up to them and started shooting. The three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days