Three people injured after car crash on North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The city of Central issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying North Flannery Road will be shut down for hours after a major accident that injured three people.

According to the city's Facebook, the accident took place in the 4000 block of North Flannery Road, and they closed it as the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office worked through the accident. The road is now open.

EBRSO said traffic units were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. after a Mercedes with one driver and passenger traveling southbound crossed the center line struck a Chevrolet Silverado with one driver headed northbound. All three were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

The city said it would inform the public when the road's open again. This is an ongoing investigation.