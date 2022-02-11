Three former Tigers bring home awards from NFL Honors

Three former LSU Tiger football stars were celebrated at Thursday's 2021 NFL Honors.

LSU's beloved former quarterback Joe Burrow won the NFL comeback player of the year. In 2020, Burrow got hurt during the Week 11 game against the Redskins suffering a torn ACL and MCL with partial tears of his PCL and meniscus.

This season Burrow has comeback throwing for 34 touchdowns, and 4,611 yards and leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

Former Tiger and current Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has won 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase broke an NFL rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards, and had 13 touchdowns. Chase and the Bengals are playing in their first Super Bowl on Sunday since 1988.

Andrew Whitworth, current Los Angeles Rams OT and former Tiger, was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Typically the last award of the evening, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is presented to a player in recognition of his "outstanding community service acts off the field, as well as excellence on it."

"This award, though, has been about players who are great on the football field, but live with their hearts off it," Whitworth said Thursday in his tear-jerking acceptance speech. "They made their time in the NFL about more than just the stats they put out on the field, but how they lived off of it. I'm humbled, I'm honored to stand up here and represent the outstanding class of 2021 nominees and all of the previous winners."