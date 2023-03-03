Three arrested for intimidation after filming, sharing witness testimony from Iberville murder trial

WHITE CASTLE - Three people were arrested and a fourth is wanted after they illegally recorded witness testimony during a murder trial and then posted it to social media, potentially putting those witnesses in danger, according to authorities.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Lynette Falcon of Carville, Stephen Falcon, Jr. of Baton Rouge and Marlayana Smith Jackson of St. Amant were all booked on three counts each of intimidating a witness and obstruction of justice.

A fourth suspect, Trenton Carter of White Castle, is wanted on similar charges. The department said it expects to make more arrests.

The sheriff's office says the group recorded witnesses during the trial of Tyler Jackson, who was convicted of murder in the 2018 killing of Thailan Cutno earlier this week. The videos have since been removed from social media.