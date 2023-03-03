Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested for intimidation after filming, sharing witness testimony from Iberville murder trial
WHITE CASTLE - Three people were arrested and a fourth is wanted after they illegally recorded witness testimony during a murder trial and then posted it to social media, potentially putting those witnesses in danger, according to authorities.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Lynette Falcon of Carville, Stephen Falcon, Jr. of Baton Rouge and Marlayana Smith Jackson of St. Amant were all booked on three counts each of intimidating a witness and obstruction of justice.
A fourth suspect, Trenton Carter of White Castle, is wanted on similar charges. The department said it expects to make more arrests.
The sheriff's office says the group recorded witnesses during the trial of Tyler Jackson, who was convicted of murder in the 2018 killing of Thailan Cutno earlier this week. The videos have since been removed from social media.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
-
City clearing drainage flow of Ward Creek; work on other waterways set...
-
Face of fentanyl epidemic: Mother loses three children to drug overdoses
-
Police officer accused of killing man after showing up at estranged wife's...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs