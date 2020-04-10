67°
Thousands without power in EBR, Iberville, Ascension
Thousands of people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, and Ascension Parish.
According to Entergy, 4,010 customers are without power in EBR, 1,370 are without power in Iberville, and 557 are without power in Ascension.
625 Demco customers in Ascension are also without power.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting that 15 power poles have fallen over on LA 74.
