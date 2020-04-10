67°
Thousands without power in EBR, Iberville, Ascension

1 hour 39 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 10:20 PM April 09, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Thousands of people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, and Ascension Parish.

According to Entergy, 4,010 customers are without power in EBR, 1,370 are without power in Iberville, and 557 are without power in Ascension. 

625 Demco customers in Ascension are also without power. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting that 15 power poles have fallen over on LA 74.

