Thomas Lee Glover Sr. becomes Lafayette's new police chief

Thomas Lee Glover Sr., new Lafayette Police Chief

LAFYAETTE, La. (AP) — The City of Lafayette has a new police chief.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Wednesday announced the appointment of Thomas Lee Glover Sr. of Dallas. Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2017 where he served as deputy chief since 2012, news outlets reported.

Interim Chief Scott Morgan has led the department since Chief Toby Aguillard resigned in January with a $70,000 settlement after pressure from Guillory to retire or be fired.

The new chief says his first priority is to make Lafayette safer with a focus on community policing.

“Even last night I told the mayor that I read myself to sleep at about 12:30 a.m. in the hotel reading crime stats on Lafayette and trying to make sure this city is safer for citizens, for businesses to relocate to build a tax base, and for tourism,” Glover said.

Glover’s police experience in Dallas include serving as Communications 911 Commander, Detention Services Commander, Personnel & Development Division Commander, Domestic Violence Unit, Property Crimes and recruiting. He’s a graduate of Grambling State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.

Glover made it clear that he will require responsibility and accountability of anyone in command.

“There are going to be some decisions that I will make and everybody won’t agree with; but I do hope that you do understand the decisions that I make. Some of them I might stroke with a feather and some of them may take a hammer,” Glover said.

The chief’s first official day in office will be Friday, Dec. 31.