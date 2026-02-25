72°
Latest Weather Blog
This weekend is the third annual 225 Festival in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Feb. 25 is 225 Day, which means celebrating everything the Capital region has to offer.
This year, the third annual 225 Festival is being held on Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge, specifically at 222 North Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m.
There will be food trucks, live music, local vendors and family activities.
The whole event is free and open to the public.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for man who stole cigars from Denham Springs smoke shop
-
This weekend is the third annual 225 Festival in downtown Baton Rouge
-
Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens near Mall of Louisiana after reports of...
-
BRPD investigating possible shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish school bus; driver...
-
Student detained at Istrouma High School after gun goes off in classroom;...