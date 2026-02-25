This weekend is the third annual 225 Festival in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Feb. 25 is 225 Day, which means celebrating everything the Capital region has to offer.

This year, the third annual 225 Festival is being held on Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge, specifically at 222 North Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music, local vendors and family activities.

The whole event is free and open to the public.