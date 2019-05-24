This fall, Michael Strahan joins GMA every day on WBRZ

NEW YORK - Michael Strahan will become a full time staple of "Good Morning America," weekdays on WBRZ this fall.

Strahan will leave his seat on "LIVE with Kelly and Michael," ABC executives said Tuesday morning. The morning talk show will begin a search for a new co-host in the fall. Strahan has been moon-lighting on "GMA" for two years, where he has been featured as a special correspondent. Sometimes, he makes appearances on the morning news program and still co-hosts his daytime talk show after "GMA."

“Over the past two years on 'GMA,' Michael’s proven to be a tireless and versatile broadcaster with an incredible ability to connect with people, from veterans and all kinds of newsmakers to a host of modern American cultural icons,” said James Goldston, president, ABC News. “He is a great modern thinker and leader, and with our brilliant team in front of and behind the cameras, he will help us drive forward into a very exciting future.”

"I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible team at 'GMA.' It is an exciting opportunity to be able to bring unique stories and voices to the audience,” Strahan said in a statement released to ABC affiliates Tuesday. "Kelly has been an unbelievable partner, and I am so thankful to her and the entire team. I am extremely grateful for the amazing support I've received from all of the fans."

Upon his retirement in 2008 from the NFL, where he played for 15 years for the New York Giants, Strahan began his career in television as an analyst for FOX Sports. He will remain a co-host of "NFL on FOX."

Watch "Good Morning America" immediately following WBRZ's morning news program, "2une-In." The morning news block begins at 5 a.m. with local news until 7 a.m. when "GMA" begins. “LIVE” is broadcast weekdays at 9 a.m. on WBRZ channel 2.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz