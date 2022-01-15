Third arrest made in arson of apartment building in November

BATON ROUGE - A third person was arrested Saturday in the alleged arson of an apartment building in mid-November.

St. George firefighters said a two-story apartment building along Jasper Avenue was burned Nov. 13 around 9 p.m. Firefighters said they smelled gasoline in front of apartment doors.

Saturday, St. George Fire Department arrested resident Porchia Robertson. Building resident Tony Huff was arrested two days after the arson, and Darrius Joseph was arrested Dec. 1.

Robertson, Huff and Joseph were booked on one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of attempted aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated arson.

Law enforcement did not release a motive for the fire.