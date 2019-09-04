87°
Latest Weather Blog
Thief wanted after wallet stolen from victim's shopping cart
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a thief who stole a victim's wallet while she was shopping.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was at a store on Juban Road when she was approached by an unidentified person. The suspect started a conversation with the victim and told her about some sales items on another aisle.
When the victim turned her head, the suspect reached into the victim's purse and took her wallet. The sheriff's office said the victim attempted to chase the suspect, but eventually lost sight of the thief.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign