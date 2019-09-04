Thief wanted after wallet stolen from victim's shopping cart

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a thief who stole a victim's wallet while she was shopping.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was at a store on Juban Road when she was approached by an unidentified person. The suspect started a conversation with the victim and told her about some sales items on another aisle.

When the victim turned her head, the suspect reached into the victim's purse and took her wallet. The sheriff's office said the victim attempted to chase the suspect, but eventually lost sight of the thief.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.