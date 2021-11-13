There is a shortage of FEMA trailers in La.

CENTRAL - State and Louisiana-elected federal leaders are frustrated with word that FEMA is scrambling to find more Mobile Housing Units; the common house trailers that have been towed to flood victims across the region.

Central Mayor Jr. Shelton told WBRZ Friday, an early-morning meeting with FEMA is where information was revealed that there is a shortage of trailer inventory in Louisiana. More of the units, labeled "MHUs" for short, could be trucked in from Texas. FEMA told WBRZ later in the day, three-thousand trailers have been ordered. FEMA hopes to have them in Louisiana by December 15.

Though, Congressman Garret Graves questioned whether Louisiana could be bypassed for additional MHU's because of disaster-stricken areas along the Atlantic coast following Hurricane Matthew. Graves also said he is angry over the perceived slow pace of federal authorities in helping flooded areas recover.

FEMA said it is doing the best it can and is considering buying mobile homes from dealers instead of waiting for units to be built and shipped to Louisiana.

In September, FEMA said it had received about 63,000 applications for housing solutions since the flood in August. People show homes flooded and needed a place to stay have been housed in shelters, hotels rented by FEMA, or the state-run Shelter at Home Program where contractors are hired to make short-term repairs to homes so families have a safe place to sleep, bathe and prepare modest meals.

