Theater Baton Rouge presents 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder'

Wednesday, November 13 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

Lead actor Albert Nolan sat down with WBRZ to discuss his role in Theater Baton Rouge's latest production Wednesday.

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' is now showing from Nov. 1-17 at Theater Baton Rouge on Florida Boulevard. 

Tickets are $31, or $20 with a student discount. You can find more information on the show here: http://theatrebr.org/guidetomurder.html

