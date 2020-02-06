53°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: St. Luke's Episcopal Day School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at St. Luke's Episcopal Day School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school will be featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child possibly 'lost their innocence,' school official tells councilman in email over...
-
Outbreak of Mumps causing concern on LSU campus
-
After lengthy delay, workers finally move furniture into downtown library
-
Gang-affiliated teen arrested in Christmas Eve murder
-
OMV commissioner mum on lucrative raises for few employees