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The Pledge of Allegiance: Christian Life Academy

1 decade 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 01 2015 Oct 1, 2015 October 01, 2015 9:18 AM October 01, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE-  Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 2nd Graders in Mrs. Wooten's class at Christian Life Academy.

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