The Joe Burrow Foundation comes home to the 225, makes stop at Claiborne Elementary

BATON ROUGE - The Joe Burrow Foundation made its way back to the 225 on Monday morning.

The foundation's purpose is to provide support for children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity. The foundation, named after famed LSU's 2019 Heisman Trophy-winner Joe Burrow, also spread awareness for the importance of eating healthy, which was the focus when the foundation visited Claiborne Elementary School.

"It's obviously very important to fuel your body with healthy things so that you can be your best every single day. Eating healthy, exercising. That's really the message we want to take home today. That the kids take home today so that they can be the best that they can be," Joe's mother, Robin Burrow, said.

Students learned about healthy eating habits through interactive lessons, taste tests and a mini-market experience where they were able to bring home their own bag of fruits and vegetables.

"If these kids here today take home the fact that they need to eat healthy and if Joe does it, we should do it. So that's a good thing. We've seen it work other places. So I'm sure they'll go home today and be happy to try the foods they have in their bags today," Joe's father, Jimmy Burrow, said.

