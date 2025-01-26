62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Highlights of a Wild Week of Trending.

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 March 02, 2019 11:29 AM March 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIS WEEK IN TRENDING: The team practices their model poses, practice a little yoga, and Pat sings a song!

Trending News

For more #Trending, watch weekdays at 10:35 p.m. on WBRZ+ and on Facebook live.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days