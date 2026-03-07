73°
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
BATON ROUGE - At least on Friday night, the LSU bats were alive and well. LSU powered past Sacramento State with 14 hits and six home runs en route to a 15-4 win.
Three of the six LSU homers came off the bat of Jake Brown, which tied the LSU record for home runs in a single game. Brown finished his night four-for-five.
Casan Evans kept the Hornets off the basepaths until the sixth inning. In 5.2 innings of work, Evans struck out nine batter.
LSU will face Sacramento State again tomorrow at 2 p.m.
