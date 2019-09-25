Latest Weather Blog
Texas woman identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE- Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead Sunday.
The woman was identified as 23-year-old Ami Patel of Frisco, TX.
The incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish.
Louisiana State Police report the crash happened as 26-year-old Jason Ko was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2014 Toyota Corolla. Patel was the front seat passenger in the Toyota. At the same time, a 2017 Kenworth tow truck was traveling westbound on I-10 in front of the Toyota. For unknown reasons still under investigation, the Toyota struck the rear of the Kenworth.
Both drivers were given a breath tests and showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.
