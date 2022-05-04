Latest Weather Blog
Texas student fatally stabbed at school; classmate jailed
BELTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a Texas high school and another student was taken into custody, authorities said.
Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, about 60 miles north of Austin, police said.
Belton Police Chief Gary Ellis said a high school senior was jailed in connection with the attack and was awaiting formal charges. Authorities said that student ran out of the school after the stabbing and was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.
KWTX identified that suspect as 18-year-old Caysen Allison.
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the school, which has about 2,500 students. On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer service and balloon release for the Ramirez family, the Temple Daily Telegram reported.
Itty Henry, a Belton High School senior, said Ramirez had the ability to always make people smile.
Trending News
“He always had the right jokes and everybody loved him,” Henry said. “I don’t think I can name a person that didn’t like him because he always put other people before himself.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAA is capitalizing on a different way of solving high shelter intake...
-
Man found shot to death behind Tigerland bar; 2nd victim hospitalized
-
Final DOTD new Mississippi River bridge ends in Iberville Parish
-
Former Livingston Parish deputy has trial for child sex crimes case delayed...
-
Family, friends honor memory of woman killed in deadly police chase
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game