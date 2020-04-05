Texas implements COVID-19 checkpoints entering in from Louisiana

TEXAS - Texas officials have begun setting up checkpoints and screening sites for those driving into Texas from Louisiana to be tested for COVID-19.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says this applies to all roadways connecting the two states including interstates.

State Police are urging people to use caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas.

Louisiana has been hit hard by the virus with over 13,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. The Texas government signed an Executive Order mandating that everyone who travels into Texas from Louisiana will be subject to a 14-day self quarantine.