45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Test - Serena Williams to miss U.S. Open due to injury

5 years 4 months 2 days ago Wednesday, July 12 2017 Jul 12, 2017 July 12, 2017 2:59 PM July 12, 2017 in Synapse Test
Source: AP
By: Randall Ache

Trending News

GARDENDALE - Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Alabama, and police are looking for a suspect.
  
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says police notified his office about the deaths, which occurred Wednesday morning in the suburb of Gardendale.
  
Yates says investigators are still at the scene, and no identities are available.
  
Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect in a Facebook post and told residents to stay inside while they looked for a man described as an active shooter.
  
Authorities from multiple agencies and a helicopter were involved in the search for a man police identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Pensacola, Florida.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days