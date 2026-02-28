Tehran Launches Retaliatory Strikes as Trump Calls for Regime Change

TEHRAN — The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to take cover during the strikes, but then said, “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.” It was an extraordinary appeal that suggested the allies could be seeking to end the country’s theocracy after decades of tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that sweeping goal. “Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu said.

In a video posted on social media, Trump claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the U.S.

The first strikes of the attack appeared to target the compound home to Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was there at the time. Smoke could be seen rising from the Iranian capital.

Iran responded as it had been threatening to do for months, first launching a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel. It followed with strikes targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq shut down their airspace.