59°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager shot while inside rideshare Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was shot in the leg Sunday night while in a rideshare.
Sources said a rideshare picked up the victim, another woman and a child from a home and was driving them to Wooddale Boulevard. Baton Rouge Police said another car got behind the rideshare at the Mohican-Prescott Crossover and shots were fired.
The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital, where they have undergone surgery. The child and other woman were unharmed.
Trending News
BRPD has not released any information about a suspect or motive.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighborhood street swallows delivery driver's car; 2OYS looks into problem on private...
-
Multiple people hurt, one killed in shooting outside of Baton Rouge nightclub
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday