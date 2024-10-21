59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenager shot while inside rideshare Sunday night

Monday, October 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was shot in the leg Sunday night while in a rideshare.

Sources said a rideshare picked up the victim, another woman and a child from a home and was driving them to Wooddale Boulevard. Baton Rouge Police said another car got behind the rideshare at the Mohican-Prescott Crossover and shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital, where they have undergone surgery. The child and other woman were unharmed.

BRPD has not released any information about a suspect or motive. 

