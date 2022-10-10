62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning

2 hours 7 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 9:09 PM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.

Officers said the suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days