Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.

Officers said the suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.