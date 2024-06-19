86°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager, mother arrested after argument led to deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE - A teenager and his mother were arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting earlier in June.
The teenager was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Sarantis Thomas, 22, on June 6. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Boulevard de Province.
The teenager's mother, D'ana Broadway, was also arrested Tuesday for being an accessory after the fact following the murder.
Trending News
"My heart first goes out to the families of the victims, the suspects, everybody involved," Baton Rouge police chief T.J. Morse said. "It's just tragic when people choose to go down this path of violence."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte...
-
EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job
-
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park
-
Work-release escapes near Plank and Hooper roads; crews searching on ground and...