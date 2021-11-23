45°
Teenager arrested for kicking in doors in Fairwood Estates area
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was arrested Tuesday after terrorizing a neighborhood and kicking in the doors of homes.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said three residents of the Fairwood Estates area reported a female ran up to the door of their homes and kicked it in.
Deputies said after being arrested, the suspect admitted to kicking to doors. The juvenile was charged with simple criminal damage to property.
The sheriff's office noted more charges and complaints are expected as people return home from work.
