Teen killed; woman injured in weekend Donaldsonville shooting
DONALDONSVILLE - Ascension sheriff's detectives are investigating a weekend homicide.
One died and one was transported to a nearby hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Donaldsonville.
Karianna Harris, 18, was pronounced deceased on the scene and 25-year-old Courtney Allen sustained a gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the Donaldsonville Village area late Saturday night.
Allen was transported to a nearby hospital and has been released.
The investigation is still ongoing. Check back for any updates.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
