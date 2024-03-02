Teen facing riot charge after video from Hammond High fight shows bloodied student

HAMMOND - Deputies are investigating after videos circulated on social media showing a bloodied student in the aftermath of a fight.

The fight happened Thursday at Hammond High School. Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies say two juveniles were involved and that afterward one of them hit their head on a bulletin board, lacerating their forehead.

Deputies said the injury was not intentional.

A 16-year-old was arrested for one count each of second-degree battery, inciting a riot and disruption of school operation.

Law enforcement said it could not describe the accused person further, citing juvenile privacy laws.

Later that day, another video surfaced of two more juveniles fighting at the same school. Board members are aware of the situation and say, the disciplinary policy is set to meet the needs of the schools. If there is something that is not up to par and leaves the students in danger, they will address that situation.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office claim the amount of violence in the school isn't rising, but the recent events showcase kids not knowing how to handle their stress in the proper way.

Joey Piazza, a member of the Tangipahoa School Board, told WBRZ just before Christmas that the rules against fighting in school were adjusted. A first offense results in being sent to a juvenile correction facility, but Piazza feels some kids are being released to soon.

He says this is something they plan to address in the future.