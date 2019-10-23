Teen dies in separate collision moments after fleeing crash scene on I-10

METAIRIE - a 19-year-old crashed into a pole and died after driving away from the scene of another crash on I-10 in Jefferson Parish.

According to state police, the crashes were first reported around 11 p.m. on I-10 west near Power Boulevard.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jonathan Mejia's Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound when it struck another vehicle. For reasons unknown, Mejia apparently fled the scene of that first accident at high speed. A short distance later, Mejia's vehicle left the roadway and ran head-on into the base of a light pole.

Mejia suffered severe injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead. It's unknown at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.