Team rescues dolphin and calf trapped in Grand Isle pond

GRAND ISLE - A team of conservationists rescued a dolphin and her calf that had been stuck in a pond system since Hurricane Ida.

The group said flooding during Hurricane Ida raised the water level and the dolphins were able to go into the pond system, but when flood waters receded the animals were stuck. The mother and her baby had food and correct water conditions in the ponds, but they were unable to get to the Gulf of Mexico.

Experts said they monitored the dolphin and the calf for more than a year, waiting for the baby to be old enough to be in open water. On June 17, rescuers scooped up the dolphins and brought them to the gulf to be released.

The group said the mother dolphin was satellite tagged before being set free so researchers can track her movements and determine if the rescue was successful.