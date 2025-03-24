76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes of US 90 past Baldwin reopened after barrier was pushed into lanes

4 hours 14 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 11:52 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — Westbound traffic traveling on U.S. 90 was briefly rerouted onto La. 3211 after a concrete barrier was pushed into westbound lanes on Monday.

The roadway has since re-opened, officials said.

St. Mary Parish deputies said U.S. 90 westbound was closed between La. 318 and La. 83 just past Baldwin.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days