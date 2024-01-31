TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday daily commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:25 a.m.: All lanes are OPEN on La-1 southbound at the Intracostal. Delays are still there but should be lightening soon.

6:54 a.m.: Crash on top of the MSRB is cleared, but the left lane is still blocked on La-1 southbound at the Intracostal canal bridge and causing major backups starts at Essen Lane and the 10/12 merge.

6:39 a.m.: Crash on I-10 in Geismar has been moved to the shoulder.

6:16 a.m.: Left lane blocked on I-10 eastbound in Geismar due to a crash. Officials say injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.

6:06 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 westbound on top of the Mississippi River Bridge. Traffic is stopped back to Acadian Thruway.

6:06 a.m.: Left lane blocked on LA-1 southbound at the Intracostal canal bridge.