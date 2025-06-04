73°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Daily commuting updates can be found here:
Trending News
5 a.m.: Right lane blocked at 10/110 Split westbound; delays past Perkins
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials work fourplex fire on Warfield Avenue; cause under investigation
-
Despite new locale, Port Vincent's 'Watermelon Man' still selling produce along La....
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
GOHSEP says it's ready for 2025 hurricane season; Landry not worried about...
-
Report: Downtown bar seized from Baton Rouge restaurateur after he fails to...
Sports Video
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force...