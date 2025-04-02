77°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Trending News
Accident. Right lane blocked
I-12 WB at 10/12 Split (5:37 a.m.)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker School System to partner with Helix Community Schools for upcoming school...
-
Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft
-
WBR Parish President says drainage tax renewal rejection could affect the parish
-
Two killed in separate shootings in Baton Rouge in less than two...
-
Tax increase fails in Tangipahoa Parish; Sheriff Sticker says it's back to...