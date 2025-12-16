54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked by overturned vehicle on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 split
BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes are blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 due to an overturned vehicle.
Congestion is approaching La. Highway 415. Emergency officials said no one was injured.
No other information was immediately available.
