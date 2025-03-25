58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

1 hour 6 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 5:36 AM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates Can be found here:

Trending News

5:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB on Airline- two right lanes blocked:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days