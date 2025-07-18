81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Three taken to hospital after crash on Jefferson Highway

2 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 8:11 PM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials confirmed three people went to the hospital Friday night following a crash Jefferson Highway by Corporate Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue.

Trending News

Baton Rouge traffic maps say a traffic crash with injuries took place on Jefferson Highway around 7:22 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the three injured people are in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days