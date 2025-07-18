81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Three taken to hospital after crash on Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - Officials confirmed three people went to the hospital Friday night following a crash Jefferson Highway by Corporate Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue.
Baton Rouge traffic maps say a traffic crash with injuries took place on Jefferson Highway around 7:22 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the three injured people are in stable condition.
