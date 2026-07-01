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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on Mississippi River Bridge due to a crash
BATON ROUGE — The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge is blocked due to a crash.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
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