Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Monday, January 05 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Plaquemine Ferries: The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:10a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked; I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A
6:20a: Accident; Bluebonnet Blvd at Burbank Dr.

