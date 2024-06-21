88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 closed at Holden exit due to vehicle fire
HOLDEN — Interstate 12 westbound at the Holden exit has been closed due to a vehicle fire, the Albany Police Department said Friday afternoon.
First responders are on the scene and working to clear the roadways. Police ask that commuters avoid the area by taking alternate routes.
