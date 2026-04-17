TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens near Sorrento after 18-wheeler fire

SORRENTO — I-10 westbound near the Sorrento exit was closed Friday due to an 18-wheeler fire.

The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., caused major delays, with congestion backed up to around Airline Highway.

By 12:55 p.m., the roadway reopened.