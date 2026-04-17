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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens near Sorrento after 18-wheeler fire

3 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 12:46 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — I-10 westbound near the Sorrento exit was closed Friday due to an 18-wheeler fire. 

The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., caused major delays, with congestion backed up to around Airline Highway. 

By 12:55 p.m., the roadway reopened. 

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