TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 East at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge re-opened

1 hour 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2024 Jul 20, 2024 July 20, 2024 12:17 PM July 20, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON - All lanes of I-10 East at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge re-opened after an accident, according to LaDOTD.

Congestion is at three miles.

