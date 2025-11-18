83°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Hwy. 441 partially blocked in Holden due to crash
HOLDEN — Part of Highway 441 in Holden is blocked due to a crash, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies reported minor injuries.
Further details were not immediately available. WBRZ has sent a photographer to the scene to learn more.
