TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crews close left lane of I-10 eastbound near Lobdell to clear stalled semi in median
LOBDELL — Deputies have temporarily closed one lane of Interstate 10 going eastbound between Lobdell and La. 1 as crews work to clear a stalled semi-truck in the median.
The left lane of the interstate was closed around 9:45 a.m. as recovery efforts got underway for the truck and its trailer that left the roadway and entered the central median.
No injuries were reported, but West Baton Rouge Parish deputies advised drivers to use caution and to expect delays.
