30°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver crashed into marked police car along I-10 at Gonzales Burnside
GONZALES - A driver crashed into a marked police unit along Interstate 10 westbound near the Gonzales Burnside exit on Sunday night.
According to LaDOTD, the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and blocked all of the westbound lanes.
State Police said that the officer was not in their vehicle when the crash happened.
No additional information about the wreck or injuries has been reported.
Trending News
As of 9:45 p.m., the road is still blocked, and traffic is backed up past the Gonzales exit to La. Highway 30, where drivers are being diverted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three suspects arrested in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting that left 5...
-
Cardiologist Dr. Steven Kelley shares tips on maintaining a healthy heart
-
Krewe of Chemin Neuf rolls its second-ever parade in New Roads
-
King Cake Drive-Thru returns for third season with a pop-up in Baton...
-
Krewe of Denham Springs returns for 46th Anniversary
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...